CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.26.

GIB stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,922,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $16,355,929,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

