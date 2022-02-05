CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.30.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock opened at C$111.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. CGI has a 52 week low of C$93.88 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.92.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.