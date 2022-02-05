Champion Iron Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1111 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Gary Lawler bought 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.09 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,754.15 ($57,272.45).

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

