Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

CHKP stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 1,342,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,928. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

