Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.08.

CHKP stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

