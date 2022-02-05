Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.22 and traded as high as C$7.41. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 155,373 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.32.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.