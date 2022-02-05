Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.75. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$698.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

