Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 119.75 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.77 million and a PE ratio of 49.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.26. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.88).
About Christie Group
