Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 119.75 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.77 million and a PE ratio of 49.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.26. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.88).

Get Christie Group alerts:

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.