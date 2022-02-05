CIBC Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$9.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.
CGC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.