CIBC Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$9.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.