Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $22.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.52.

CI stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $221.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,416. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.69. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

