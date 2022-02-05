Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.
In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
