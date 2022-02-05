Citigroup Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $100.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.17.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,830,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

