Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 54,415 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

