Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Repay worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Repay by 38.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Repay by 32.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Repay stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

