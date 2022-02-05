Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of SPX worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SPX by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

