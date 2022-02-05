Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $7,141,435. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

