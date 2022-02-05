Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,664 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $151.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.