Citigroup Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

