Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Underweight

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. Clorox has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

