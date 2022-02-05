Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

CLX stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

