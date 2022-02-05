Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lifted to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLOV. SVB Leerink began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of CLOV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

