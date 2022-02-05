CME Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $246.17 on Friday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $248.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.