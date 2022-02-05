CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

