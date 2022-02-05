CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

