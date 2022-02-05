Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

