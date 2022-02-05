Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.46-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0-20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.16 billion.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

