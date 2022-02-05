Coinsbit Token Hits Market Capitalization of $541,059.64 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $541,059.64 and $20,997.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00110393 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

CNB is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

