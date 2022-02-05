Color Platform (CLR) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Color Platform has a market cap of $521,830.55 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00769470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00235641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

