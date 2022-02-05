Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 819,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,361. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.