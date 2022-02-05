Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) vs. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head to Head Contrast

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy 46.50% 0.98% 0.29%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbine Valley Resources and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $20.72, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 3.20 -$1.13 billion $3.67 4.50

Columbine Valley Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -82.9, indicating that its share price is 8,390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

