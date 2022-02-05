Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE CBD opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

