Comparing Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT)

Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Where Food Comes From’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 0.00 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 3.92 $1.38 million $0.45 28.60

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peak Fintech Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18% Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peak Fintech Group and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Peak Fintech Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

