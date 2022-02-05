Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000.

CDAQU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

