Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $510.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.13 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 227,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

