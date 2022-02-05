Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.24

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 165399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,950 ($26.22) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $986.50.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

About Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.