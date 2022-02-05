Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 310,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,774. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.