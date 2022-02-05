Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $150,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $88,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $204.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

