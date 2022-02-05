Conflux Network (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.51 or 0.07234596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00291192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.00737784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00070785 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00400935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00231124 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

