ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.95.

COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

