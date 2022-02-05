ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of COP opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.