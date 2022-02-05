ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.42 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.49). Approximately 81,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 154,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.49).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -83.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36.

About ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

