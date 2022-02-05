Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

