Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 252 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. 32,197,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,647,389. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

