Cordasco Financial Network Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.31. 126,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.18 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

