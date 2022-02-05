Cordasco Financial Network Has $190,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Corteva were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Corteva by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. 4,931,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

