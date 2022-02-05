Cordasco Financial Network Has $42,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

