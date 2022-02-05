Cordasco Financial Network Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,366,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,115,273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $110.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.