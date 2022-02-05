Cordasco Financial Network Has $65,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,482,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,129,949. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.93 and its 200-day moving average is $248.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

