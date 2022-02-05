Cordasco Financial Network Sells 70 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,538 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.73. 1,459,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,305. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.