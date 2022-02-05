Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,521,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 3,313,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

